After Kangana Ranaut, another actress accuses Vikas Bahl of harassment, says 'he forcibly tried to kiss me on lips'

New Delhi: A series of serious allegations against 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl is piling up after a previous female employee of 'Phantom Films' accused the filmmaker of sexually molesting her during a trip to Goa.

After Kangana Ranaut lent her support to the victim and narrated her own 'unpleasing' experience of working with the 47-year-old filmmaker , another actress has come forward to share her experience of how Bahl once tried to act drunk and kiss her forcefully at a party.

Speaking to Miss Malini, the unnamed actress said that she always considered Mr Bahl dodgy and was careful to never hang out with him alone. However, when she went to a party with at least 20 other people, Bahl allegedly got drunk,or pretended to be, and forcibly tried to kiss me on the lips.

The actress added that she however managed to push him away and left the venu while the filmmaker pretended to not see her.

Here's what she told Miss Malini in an exclusive chat:

"He’s (Vikas Bhal) has always been dodgy, so I’ve never hung out with him alone for that reason. One day he was having a party where a lot of people I knew were going so I felt safe. But he got really drunk (or pretended to be) and he forcibly tried to kiss me on the lips, I pushed him and left immediately and he pretended not to see me leaving. At least 20 other people were at this party. I left in a rush went to my boyfriends house because I was so disgusted but he kept sending me texts – saying “Why did you leave, I could have dropped you”. I wasn’t drinking, smoking, smoking up or doing anything. I had just had my dinner and gone with some writer buddies.That’s his strategy, he pretends to be drunk. He caught the corner of my mouth when he tried to kiss me and I pushed him, not enough people were around to have seen it. But after I left he kept asking, “Are you hungry, should I make you some kebabs, did you eat?” feigning ignorance. That’s what he does. Pretending to be drunk then saying things like, “I didn’t do anything, did you do something?”This is why I am not requesting him for work, and have boycotted him entirely socially and professionally. His ex-wife knew about his shenanigans too. He’s basically ruined her life. He got fired from some places he worked at before on similar ground. My question is why start a company with a repeat offender when you know? This can’t be a surprise to anyone. I am somebody, I have a career and am an actress of repute. Someone who should not be afraid to call cops on such a man and I am yet afraid to name names."

On the other hand, while backing the female employee victim who accused Bahl of sexual harassment, Kangana said that even though he (Bahl) was married back in 2014, at the time of filming 'Queen', he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day.

The actress also alleged that every time she met Bahl socially, he would bury his face in her neck and would hold her tight and breathe in the smell of her hair, much to her discomfort.