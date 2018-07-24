हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saba Qamar

After Mahira Khan, Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar gets trolled for smoking, dressing 'inappropriately'

In one of the photos, Saba can be seen holding a cigarette in her hand. 

After Mahira Khan, Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar gets trolled for smoking, dressing &#039;inappropriately&#039;
Pic courtesy: @sabaqamarzaman (Instagram)

Mumbai: After Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar has been slammed for smoking and dressing 'inappropriately'. Haters trolled the actress after a few behind-the-scenes images of hers from a photo-shoot were leaked, reports suggest.

In one of the photos, Saba can be seen holding a cigarette in her hand. It is evident that she was probably changing when the photo was clicked.
Trolls criticised her for smoking and wearing revealing clothes.

Saba became popular in India after she made her Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium in May last year.

Check out one of the images shared by a social media user here:

 

A post shared by Nida Khan (@nida_janam) on

Many of her friends and colleagues slammed her haters for slut-shaming her. 

Here's Adnan Siddiqui's reaction. 

Sometime last year, images of Saba's colleague Mahira Khan (who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees in 2017) taking a smoke-break with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in New York City had surfaced online. The images were all over the internet and Mahira felt "violated".

Mahira was apparently affected by the controversy that followed thereafter.  She was slut-shamed for smoking and wearing a backless short dress in public. 

 Actors from Bollywood as well as the Pakistani film industry came out in support of Mahira by giving fitting responses to her haters.

