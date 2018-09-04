हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

After much ado, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reveal Namaste England trailer's release date!

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be next seen in Namaste England, revealed the trailer's release date in a rather unusal way. 

After much ado, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reveal Namaste England trailer's release date!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be next seen in Namaste England, revealed the trailer's release date in a rather unusal way. 

Earlier, the actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra asked the audience to guess the release date.  While Arjun Kapoor insisted the trailer will be out on 7th September, Parineeti Chopra announced 10th September as the date. So now the trailer will be finally out on September 6.

However, after their fun banter, the makers finally disclosed the actual date.

Teasing the audience with a short video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "We don't believe in just informing the fans about the trailer date... We are asking YOU to guess it!

#NamasteEnglandTrailer
@namasteengland @parineetichopra @reliance.entertainment @penmovies #VipulAmrutlalShah #JayantilalGada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainersust".

Parineti Chopra also shared a video saying, " As usual, I will be right and he will be wrong Its ok @arjunkapooryou can start preparing to lose this bet from me. When do YOU guys think the #NamasteEnglandTrailer is coming?@namasteengland@reliance.entertainment @penmovies#VipulAmrutlalShah".

Announcing the trailer date, Arjun shared another video wherein both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were left red-faced as actual trailer date was unveiled. Sharing the video, the actor said, "Did you figure the #NamasteEnglandTrailer launch date? It will be out soon…Watch the video to find out!
@NamasteEngFilm @ParineetiChopra @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers".

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'. 

Arjun Parineeti's romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018. Interestingly, Arjun and Parineeti will be seen together on the big screens in more than one films this year. The duo first appeared together in 'Ishaqzaade' marking the debut of Arjun in the industry. Now, they will be seen teaming up again after a span of six years.

Arjun and Parineeti have also been roped in for another project, titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

Arjun KapoorParineeti ChopraNamaste EnglandVipul Amrutal ShahGold

