After bathtub controversy, Sara Khan slut-shamed by trolls for posing in bikini

New Delhi: Popular actress Sara Khan was recently in news for landing herself at a hospital in Dubai after suffering from food poisoning on her birthday. The telly actress, who was chilling with friends on her special day had to be rushed to hospital after she fell ill. However, the actress later informed her fans that she is doing fine and is absolutely alright.

And now, she is back in the news, again! After getting discharged from the hospital, Sara, who is very active on the social media, shared two photos of herself, one in a white cut-out dress and another in a bikini. However, pictures seem to have not gone well with her fans or better say, the 'haters'. Apparently, they did not like the actress dressed up in a 'revealing outfit' and therefore, slammed her mercilessly.

This is not the first time when Sara has been slammed by her followers on the social media. The actress, who sometime back, took a brief vacay in Goa with her family, had her 'me time' in the coastal state. She raised the temperatures on Instagram with her bikini pictures which as expected, caught the attention of trolls.

Last month too, Sara was in headlines after her sister mistakenly uploaded her topless bathtub video on her Instagram story. Though the clip was taken down immediately, it could not escape itself from going viral on the internet.

The actress became a household name with her show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' as Sadhna and before that she even won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. The actress has also acted in Pakistani drama 'Tujhsey Hi Rabta'.

She participated in hit reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 and her marriage inside the house hogged the maximum eyeballs.

Sara has featured in a number of hit shows on television such as 'Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi', 'Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'V The Serial', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Bhagyalaxmi', 'Saubhagyalaxmi', 'Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Woh Apna Sa' to name a few.