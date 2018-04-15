After Priyanka and Anushka, Deepika Padukone to turn producer?

New Delhi: After Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone Deepika is planning to foray into production.

Anushka Sharma, who will be conferred with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for production, has successfully produced three films NH10, Phillauri and Pari under the banner of her home production, Clean Slate Films while Priyanka Chopra, on the other hands, owns Purple Pebbles production house and has produced a good number of films in regional languages.

An Asian Age report states,“Deepika is focusing on setting up her own production house. She wants to be associated with interesting and content-driven films. She will soon be donning the producer's hat."

Earlier, Deepika had talked expressed her desire to produce a film to PTI. She said, “I want to venture into production and be a producer or line producer someday because I feel I have that kind of personality. I like to organize, put things together and make things happen. I don't want to be a producer because I want to make money."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone after her successful stint in 'Padmaavat', was scheduled to shoot a Vishal Bhardwaj film with Irrfan Khan. But due to Irrfan's ill health, the film has been postponed.

Recently, there were rumours that Deepika will tie the knot with Ranveer by the end of this year but the actors have not given any confirmation yet.