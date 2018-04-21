After Priyanka Chopra, Sunil Grover joins the cast of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'

New Delhi: After making a comeback on television with Dhan Dhana Dhan, comedian Sunil Grover has bagged a huge Bollywood project 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

According to an Indian Express report, Sunil Grover, who was last seen on the big screen in 2016 Blockbuster Baaghi, will now be seen playing a pivotal role alongside Salman Khan in 2019 release Bharat.

“Sunil Grover will be playing Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. His role is not like how in other films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He has an interesting role in the film," a source told the daily.

Confirming the news director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "I am very excited to welcome Sunil Grover to the Bharat family. Sunil Grover is one of the most loved names in the Television industry, he has an immense fan following owing to his commendable work. Bharat has him playing a very pivotal part in the film and he along with Salman Khan is sure to create magic on screen."

Sunil has appeared in various Bollywood films. In 2017, he played the lead role Coffee with D, but it couldn't do well at the box office. The comedian has also surprised the audience by playing the role of an investigative cop in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gabbar is back'. Other than that, he has also worked in films like Ghajini, Heropanti, and Baaghi among others. Apart from Bharat, Sunil will also be seen in Chhuriyaan, the comedian will share screen space with versatile actor Vijay Raaz, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and TV star Radhika Madan.

'Bharat' is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, 'Ode to My Father' which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the ’60s and the Vietnam War.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing on Eid 2019.