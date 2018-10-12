हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar walks out of Housefull 4

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree has walked out of his upcoming project Housefull 4. 

Confirming the news, his son Malhar told ANI, "Nana saheb thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer & the crew & hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time."

Earlier, Sajid, who was directing 'Housefull 4', has now stepped down from his post and has asked people not to pass judgements until the truth is out.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, “In the wake of the allegations against me & the pressure being put on my family, my producer n the stars of my film Houseful 4, i must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth.. I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgement till the truth is out”

Minutes before his Tweet, Houseful 4 actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve.”

'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It happens to be the fourth instalment of the Housefull series. Sajid Khan also directed the first two instalments of the film. It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2019.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon.

 

