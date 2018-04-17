After Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez steps out in salwar kameez—Photos

New Delhi: A day after Saif and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan was clicked wearing a salwar kameez post her gym session, another B-Towner has joined the league. And it's none other than Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacky baby, who on most occasions is spotted wearing designer western labels, was recently clicked in traditional attire. Jacqueline looks ethereal in a baby pink salwar kameez as she was seen outside the office of Red Chillies in Mumbai.

Check out pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The 'Kick' actress paired her traditional salwar kameez with an uber cool oval shaped sunglasses. And we must say that has made the whole look quite edgy. While Sara is often seen in Indian wear, but this time Jacqueline too nailed it by keeping it simple and picking the right summery hues.

On the work front, the actress will be seen opposite superstar Salman Khan in Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3'. The film has an ensemble star cast with actors like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

She featured in a special number 'Ek Do Teen' in 'Baaghi 2' and grabbed the eyeballs. However, she got a mixed response as the song was a rehashed version of the classic featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene from 'Tezaab'.

Jacky also has 'Drive' in her kitty which is produced by Dharma Productions and helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.