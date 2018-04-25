After sexual harassment allegations, Ali Zafar slaps Rs 100 cr defamation notice to singer Meesha Shafi

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, popular Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi made sexual harassment allegations against actor-singer Ali Zafar a few days back on Twitter. This comes in after the #MeToo wave hit Hollywood earlier this year with the can of worms let open with Harvey Weinstein scandal.

After Meesha posted a long note on how she faced sexual harassment at the hands of Ali on multiple occasions, the latter shot back with a counter tweet rubbishing all the claims made by her.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Ali wrote:

Now, according to Pakistani media reports, Ali has now slapped Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Meesha for tarnishing his reputation. Also, in a statement, he has denied all the allegations and claims made by the singer against Ali, reportedly.

Ali Zafar has also demanded an apology from Meesha on Twitter, as per Pakistani media reports. Meesha, in fact, tweeted about the lawyers that she has hired and requested the media to contact her counsels for any further updates on the matter.

“I have appointed Barrister @pansota1 and @nighatdad as my legal counsels to look after all issues pertaining to my sexual harassment claim against Ali Zafar. Media is requested to contact them to get any update on the ongoing issue.” — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 24, 2018

As per reports in Pakistani media, Meesha's lawyer Barrister Muhammad Ahmad Pansota has received the notice by Ali and is currently examining its content. Adding that the as the contents of Meesha's statements are based in truth, they therefore dispel the notice sent by the actor.

#MeToo campaign had eclipsed the Academy Awards this year with many celebrities opening up about their sexual assault stories. It started as a movement against sexual harassment and assault. The hashtag was used on social media to help demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, especially in the workplace.

Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Tere Bin Laden and went on to star in a number of hit films. Meesha, on the other hand, made her film debut in 2013. She featured in Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist and also went on to star in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag the same year.