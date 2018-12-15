हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

After shaking a leg with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Lucknow for Zero promotion

The actor was on Saturday captured by the shutterbugs arriving at the Kalina airport leaving for Lucknow.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going all out to promote his upcoming romantic-drama 'Zero', which is all set to arrive in theatres on December 21. Only last week, the superstar returned from the promotional tour at the Middle East, following which he held several media interaction at Mumbai. On Friday, Shah Rukh visited the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' and shook a leg with host Salman Khan. The duo grooved on the song 'Issaqbaazi' from his film 'Zero'.

And now, he is all set to begin the next leg of promotion of his film in Lucknow. The actor was on Saturday captured by the shutterbugs arriving at Kalina airport. The King Khan made a dashing entry in a faded blue denim shirt with military green cargo pants. He teamed it up with red sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses. The 'Raees' star waved at the shutterbugs as they clicking him in their frames.

Take a look at his photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Speaking of the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a short, 38-year-old man from Meerut who has trouble finding a marriage partner. After using matrimonial agencies, he eventually finds his companion in Aafia Bhinder, a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. 

However, at the same time, leading female superstar Babita also gets close with him, testing his first relationship. A love triangle forms between the three, taking them to far-off cities and thrusting Bauua on an adventure to discover both his true love and the measure of a man's true worth.

'Zero' is written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L Rai. It has been jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan and also features Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R Madhavan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others. 

Not many know that initially Salman Khan was approached by the makers to play the lead in the film. However, the role later went to Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh is the fifth actor of normal stature in Indian cinema to play a little person after Kamal Haasan in 'Apoorva Sagodharargal', Johnny Lever in 'Aashiq', Jagathy Sreekumar in 'Athbhutha Dweepu' and Anupam Kher in 'Jaan-E-Mann'.

