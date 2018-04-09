After Shilpa Shinde, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan comes out in support of Kapil Sharma

New Delhi: Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma's Twitter rant against a journalist and ex-managers has jolted the entertainment industry. After Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde extended her support to the comedian, Arshi Khan too followed the suit and wrote in favour of Kapil in a series of tweets.

The controversial contestant Arshi Khan took to Twitter on Monday and wrote a thought-provoking message that needs to be read. She wrote, "Yes @KapilSharmaK9 made a big, ugly mistake but running sponsored news against a depressed person is even worse and immature. We all lose it when harassed & there was too much negative reporting abt his show b4 launch, too much clarifying from his side b4 it got bad @Spotboye

In another tweet, Arshi requested people to be a little considerate towards people suffering from mental illness. "Wish we could be a little more empathetic towards people suffering from anxiety, depression and online bullying. Even if he's not depressed @KapilSharmaK9 needs a break to recover from this harassment. Sad. @pinkvilla, @bollywood_life @bombaytimes, @Bollyhungama @tellychakkar," the tweet read.

This is the first time Arshi has voiced her opinion about something as serious as this. Her social media posts have always been very light-hearted.

Arshi Khan had a fun interaction with Kapil Sharma when he went inside the Bigg Boss house to promote his film 'Firangi'. He even complimented her for her command over the Urdu language

Post Bigg Boss, Arshi is enjoying the new-found stardom and has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actress keeps updating her fans about projects. We might see her in a web series really soon!