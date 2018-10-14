After Sonam Kapoor, Gauahar Khan blasts Kangana Ranaut for double standards

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently voiced her opinion on the MeToo controversy and revealed her own 'no so pleasing' experience of working with 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl, has been facing opposition from a number of actresses over her harassment claims.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor had questioned Kangana's version of MeToo story and said that it's difficult to take the 'Rangoon' actress seriously as she says many things. "I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it," Sonam had recently said.

And after Sonam, now Gauahar Khan has taken a jibe at the national-award winner on for her 'double standards'. The former Bigg Boss 7 winner attacked Kangana over her claims against Vikas saying that her allegations had clear loopholes.

She also took a dig at Kangana's statement on Richa's marital status and said, "It shows how much you feel for womanhood". She said that Kangana's 'another' woman remark has revealed what her real agenda is and that she is just a feminist of convenience.

Adding further, Gauahar also said that unlike Kangana, strong women respect different views and re-build each other. She further mentioned that Kangana isn't a real or a strong woman as they don't bracket other women to suit themselves.

Notably, Kangana, who was miffed with Richa Dubey (Vikas Bahl's ex-wife) for extending her support to Bahl, had taken a jibe at her divorcee-status and questioned her decision to leave her husband.

Here's what Vikas's ex-wife Richa had tweeted in her support to the filmmaker, who has been facing allegatiosn of sexual harassment.

"Stop this bulls$$t that we had a friendly divorce, perfectly amicable, and we are a family," Kangana had retorted back saying in response to Richa Dubey's Twitter post. Kangana also mentioned that being an ex-wife her experience with Vikas might be different but it's time to support women.