After TIME's 100 influential list, Deepika Padukone sizzles on Tings London cover

New Delhi: After becoming the first Indian actress to feature on TIME's 100 influential people in the world, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone has now conquered the cover of TINGS London.

Deepika Padukone is one of the few Bollywood actresses to have achieved so much in such a short duration.She is counted amongst most talented celebrities not just in India but also globally. The lady has not only featured on TIME's list but also graced the TINGS London cover.

In the Time magazine, international star Vin Diesel, Deepika's co-star in her Hollywood debut "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" has penned words of appreciation for her.

"Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing.

"Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," Diesel wrote.

Deepika scored a success at the box office this year with the epic drama 'Padmaavat' in which she played the queen.

One of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema today, she has 18 brands in her portfolio and has a strong social media presence.

On the work front, Deepika will reportedly be seen with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh in Yash Raj Film's next. The two are likely to tie the knot this year.

(With inputs from IANS)