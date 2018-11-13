हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shilpa Shinde

After Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde targets Karanvir Bohra

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who is a staunch supporter of Sreesanth, is leaving no stone unturned to extend her support to the former cricketer. Sree and Karanvir Bohra, who were once the closest friends inside the Bigg Boss 12 house have turned enemies. While Sreesanth's actions might not go down well with the viewers, Shilpa has stood firm on her decision to support him and call out anyone against him. Karanvir became her recent target.

Image Courtesy: Show Still

Sree and Karanvir Bohra, who were once the closest friends inside the Bigg Boss 12 house have turned enemies. While Sreesanth's actions might not go down well with the viewers, Shilpa has stood firm on her decision to support him and call out anyone against him. Karanvir became her recent target.

Sharing a fan's video, Shilpa wrote, "KV to Sree: Aapke pass technique Hain mere paas 'JIGAR' Hain
Sree comes to KV and says sorry, which shows who has 'JIGAR'

Moral: Sirf filmy dialogue mat maro. Practice what you preach."

Earlier, she had tweeted a reply to one of the fans who had alleged that the host Salman Khan has personal issues with Karanvir. She wrote, "SK oh!!! SALMAN KHAN has 'personal' issues with kv !! LOL 
Everyone saw how he goofed up in Akhada. Woh hamesha apne oversmatness ke wajeh se mooh ke bal gira hain.. Everytime holding host responsible isn't right.
There is a kahavat in Marathi
"Ati shahana tyacha bail reekama"

Shilpa has gone on records to say that the television actors Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakkar are not their real self, they are pretending to be something that they are not. She has accused Dipika of playing her character from Sasural Simar Ka. Ironically, Shilpa herself is a TV actress.

Ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta, has been at loggerheads with Shilpa Shinde ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 12 house. While the fans thought they would get to see some cute moments between them, things took a wild turn.

Shilpa ShindeKaranvir BohraSreesanthVikas GuptaBigg Boss 12

