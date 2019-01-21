Age or life stages should not affect a woman's career: Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in her late 30s and is a mother, says a woman's career must remain unaffected by her age or stage of life.

Kareena is the face of Corcal Bone & Beauty, which will be launched at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 edition with an initiative to bring #Beautifullystrong real women to the ramp. Designer Rina Singh of Eka will showcase her pret summer collection at the launch.

The actress said in a statement: "I believe age or life stages should not affect a woman's career. It's important not to limit yourself. Women can do it all. I have always enjoyed playing various roles on reel - a warrior princess, model, mother just the way I do in my real life. All of this has been possible because I focus on being healthy inside to stay beautiful outside."

About the coming together of the brand, beauty and fashion at LFW, she said: "It is just the right mix and place for women to share their stories of inner strength and beauty."

LFW has associated with Lupin Life's Corcal Bone & Beauty supplement for women. Its launch will see women over 30 years of age take to the ramp. These will include models and influencers too.

For the show, Singh will bring to the ramp a collection called 'Post cards from summer', and it will have sheers, laces and delicate layers with a lot of pink and pastels.

Anil V Kaushal, Head, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare, said: "It's often seen that women's health doesn't receive the attention it deserves. With demanding and multifaceted roles, from homemakers to working women, women's health usually takes a back seat..

"Everyone is beautiful the way they are but only good health from within can help stay that way. To create awareness about the link between inner health and beauty, we are delighted to partner with LFW."