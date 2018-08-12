हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Ahead of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold release, sports legends across the nation share their 'Feeling of Gold'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar whose patriotic flick Gold is all set to hit the theatres on Independence day has brought together the biggest sports legends in the nation to share their feeling of Gold.

Ahead of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold release, sports legends across the nation share their &#039;Feeling of Gold&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar whose patriotic flick Gold is all set to hit the theatres on Independence day has brought together the biggest sports legends in the nation to share their feeling of Gold.

India is turning Gold today to celebrate the first ever Gold medal won by the nation in 1948. Marking the iconic victory, sports legends like Kapil Dev, P.R. Sreejesh, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Vijender Singh, Deepak Mallik, P.V. Sindhu, Balbir Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

Famous sports personalities in games like cricket, hockey, football, shooting, boxing, tennis, badminton amongst others have shared their feeling of Gold in the special video.

Interestingly Balbir Singh, who was one amongst the ones who formed the legendary team winning India's first Gold, also opened up about his experience. The hockey player shared, "After winning the gold medal, it felt like as our flag is flying high, I am soaring with it too."

Akshay Kumar who would be essaying the role of Tapan Das and also the driving force behind the victory of Gold shared the video saying, "Celebrate 70 years of free India's first Gold by knowing how it feels by the history makers themselves. #FeelingOfGold 
@therealkapildev @16Sreejesh @chetrisunil11 @Abhinav_Bindra @boxervijender @MirzaSania @Pvsindhu1 #DeepakMalik #BalbirSingh @sachin_rt"

Sharing the video on social media, producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared, "  Thanks for being an integral part of this journey.. It wouldn't be possible without you all! #FeelingOfGold http://bit.ly/FeelingofGold  @therealkapildev @16Sreejesh @chetrisunil11 @Abhinav_Bindra @boxervijender @MirzaSania @Pvsindhu1 #DeepakMalik #BalbirSingh @sachin_rt".

Sania Mirza replied to Akshay Kumar saying, "  @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar #FeelingofGold Good luck to you all for the film"

Gold revolves around a man who dreams to win free India's first Gold in Hockey and his struggles to form a team to make his dreams true.

Gold marks the Bollywood debut of television diva Mouni Roy, who won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman.

The Akshay Kumar starrer which is slated for an Independence Day release is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).
   

Akshay Kumarfeeling of goldGoldMouni RoyMirzaabhinav bindraVijender SinghDeepak MallikP.V. SindhuBalbir Singh

