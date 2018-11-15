Ahead of her wedding, Priyanka Chopra to visit Jodhpur with Nick Jonas' parents

New Delhi: The latest 'It' couple of Bollywood (as well as Hollywood), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to take the big step soon. The couple will reportedly get married on December 2 in Jodhpur and we can't help but wait for the wedding pictures and videos to be out!

As per reports, the wedding festivities will begin from November end which will include Sangeet, Mehendi and two separate weddings. The buzz is that the nuptials will happen at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, which has one of the most beautiful architects in the world.

Priyanka, who has been shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', has reportedly taken all charges of her wedding herself to ensure that things are happening as planned for her dream wedding. If latest reports are anything to go by, the diva is all set to visit the Umaid Bhavan Palace with her in-laws to check the wedding preparations.

Speaking of her trousseau, Priyanka is most likely to wear red where as Nick will be dressed in an ivory outfit on the big day.

Earlier, a source had told Filmfare, "Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umedh Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue. They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance. Since a lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PC is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur," a source told Film Fare."

A few days ago, both Priyanka and Nick were holidaying in Jodhpur. Apparently, they were in Jodhpur to do a recce of their wedding venue. The duo got engaged in India in September.