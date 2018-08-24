Ahead of the release, team 'Paltan' to visit Golden temple

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: JP Dutta who is all set to be back with yet another military film Paltan that stars Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal are all set to kickstart the film's promotions by visiting Punjab ahead of the release of their film.

During their city tour, the cast will visit the Golden temple and will also go around the city.

Besides this, the actors will also be visiting Jalandhar and will try some Punjabi delicacies at local dhabas. 

Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood will be seen essaying the role of army òfficers who fought the Indo-China war of 1967. 

Recently, the makers had unveiled the trailer of 'Paltan' which is loaded with power-packed performances and heavy dose dialogues. The imagery and war scenes are shown in the trailer will keep you hooked. The movie has a typical JP Dutta feel to it. The war drama is an ambitious project which has been in the news for quite some time now.

Pretty much like his previous outings 'Border', 'LOC Kargil', 'Refugee' and 'Umrao Jaan' etc, 'Paltan' too happens to have an ensemble star cast. It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor to name a few.

The first look posters of the lead characters were released a few days back and it received a positive response online. 

The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

