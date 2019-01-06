Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan visit Sonali Bendre at her residence – See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently visited good friend Sonali Bendre at her residence in Mumbai. Bachchan junior and Sonali's hubby Goldie Behl happen to be childhood friends and share a great bond.

Last night, shutterbugs caught Ash and Abhi in their new car as they came to meet Sonali. The stunning actress wore an all-black attire with heavy-kohled eyes while hubby Abhishek drove the car himself wearing a comfortable military green colour sweatshirt and denim.

Check out the pics:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Actress Sonali Bendre returned to Mumbai from New York City where she was undergoing treatment for high-grade metastasised cancer. The actress had announced about her illness on social media, leaving fans, friends and family in a state of shock.

The actress, however, put up a brave front all through and kept sharing inspiring notes and her pictures sporting a bald look. Sonali, who is also a voracious reader even runs a book club on her name. The avid reader that she is, the actress started off ‘Sonali’s Book Club’ on social media propagating the idea of reading amongst people. And this year in March it completed a year.

Even while in NYC, Sonali regularly updated about her condition on social media and often shared pictures and videos. She documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing her great health!