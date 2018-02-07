Aishwarya enjoys her lunch date with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya—Pics

New Delhi: One of the gorgeous couples in B-Town, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have a huge fan following. The adorable duo was recently seen having a cool pizza date along with daughter Aaradhya.

Several fan clubs shared the pictures on Instagram where the happy family can be seen enjoying their meals. Reportedly the trio is munching on delicious pizza at an eatery in Sydney, Australia.

Check out the pictures:

A post shared by R.L (@aishwarya_raifan) on Feb 6, 2018 at 9:09am PST

A post shared by Aïda (@cyrinedudu11) on Feb 6, 2018 at 9:31am PST

Recently, AB junior celebrated his birthday and will be seen working in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Manmarziyan' which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Fanney Khan' which stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The actress also has some other interesting projects in her kitty by the same production house backing 'Fanney Khan'.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have done several ventures together and the fans want to see them together on the big screens. They have starred in films such as 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Guru' to name a few.