Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya at GSB Ganpati darshan—See pic

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the famous GSB Ganpati pandal for divine darshan during Ganeshotsav. The actress, who is now an avid Instagram user shared an illuminating picture of hers along with daughter Aaradhya.

She visited Bappa along with Aaradhya and the picture says it all. She wrote: “Me n Mine at GSB Ganpati Darshan.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me n Mine at GSB Ganpati Darshan.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

GSB Seva Mandal was established in 1951 on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. It's a non-profit organisation.

Every year, devotees throng the GSB Ganpati pandal for darshan and seek Bappa's blessings. Bappa's idol is beautifully adorned with real jewells and looks magnificent.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—the day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 13.

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

