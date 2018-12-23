Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Christmas with children suffering from cancer

New Delhi: Gorgeous Bollywood diva and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festival of Christmas with children suffering from cancer.

Christmas is considered a festival of spreading the love. Keeping this in mind, Cancer Patients and Association organised a Christmas party for 300 cancer-affected children in Wadala area of Mumbai.

Aishwarya, who herself is a mother to 7-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, was seen spending times with the kids. The 45-year-old actress even sang and danced with the children on songs like 'Kajra Re' and others.

Aishwarya, who is known for her grace and dedication towards special causes, graced the event, in a floor-length pink and golden Anarkali suit and completed her look with just the right amount of make-up and accessories.

She looked every bit elegant in the outfit. Take a look at her photos from the event:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Aishwarya, who celebrated her 45th birthday this year, sponsors a free meal for 1,000 underprivileged children under the Annamrita Midday Meal Scheme of ISKCON.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen on-screen along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun'. She was last seen in 'Fanny Khan' which delivered an average performance at the Box Office.