Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya leave for prestigious Cannes Film Festival — See pic

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is all set to make her 17th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, was on Thursday spotted leaving with her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya for the French city.

The former beauty pageant is expected to walk the red carpet on Saturday and Sunday.

The actress and her daughter were dressed up in casuals at the airport and were colour-coordinated. While Aishwarya was dressed in a black top and trousers, Aaradhya wore a black frock with cute pink and white balloons printed on it.

In the meantime, Aishwarya is expected to make her Instagram debut anytime soon. On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in 'Fanne Khan' opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Reports are also there that Aishwarya has been approached for a remake of 1964 classic Woh Kaun Thi opposite Shahid Kapoor.