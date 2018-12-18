हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan encourages differently-abled kids, rocks pink pant-suit like a pro

The 'Bachchan Bahu' attended a sport meet at a school for special children in Mumbai.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the blue-eyed beauty of Bollywood, is an ultimate diva. The former Miss World never fails to impress us with her charm and beauty. She is also known to turn heads with her style statement. And trust us, when it comes to rock in a pantsuit, there's no one from the industry who can even come close to her. 

On Tuesday, Aishwarya addressed students, teachers and parents at the Annual Function of Special Kids, hosted by Narsee Monjee Educational Trust in Mumbai. She was seen in a light-coloured blazer which she wore with denim and kept her hair neat and open. 

Take a look at her photos from the event: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Aishwarya thanked the teachers and trainers who worked with the children. "I feel everyone who is present here is differently-abled because we all have different abilities, different gifts but we have the blessing to realise our potential... That is, by far, the best medal we all can give to ourselves and we all can experience. So, kudos to all the participants. May God bless you," the actress said. 

The mother of seven-year-old Aaradhya, Aishwarya said extra-curricular activities give students an opportunity to realise their potential. "It gives an opportunity to these beautiful kids to participate and realise their potential, dream and more than anything else to build friendship that sports encourages you to experience," she said at the event. 

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen on-screen along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun'. She was last seen in 'Fanny Khan' which delivered an average performance at the Box Office. 

