Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunts red lips like never before in this Sabyasachi collection—Pics, video

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the go-to man for most of the Bollywood A-listers. His wedding attire for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hogged the maximum eyeballs, after which every bride wanted to look like the actress.

Owning a Sabyasachi bridal lehengas is almost every bride's dream as his craftsmanship is beyond perfect. The designer has now ventured into cosmetics as well. He has curated a festive makeup range for L'Oréal Paris and none other than the very beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned his muse.

Sabya unveiled the limited edition cosmetic range on Instagram and Aishwarya's bold red lipstick will haunt for days, we bet! The collection looks like a must-have for all makeup enthusiasts. While you wanna check out the lip shades and other makeup essentials, Ash's Greek goddess looks will leave you smitten!

Also, do not miss the beautiful, flowy Sabya saree which complements former beauty queen totally.

Check out the pictures and videos:

Sabyasachi is known for his trademark lehengas and men's clothing as well. Over past few years, he has become the most sought-after fashion designers in our country. He has several times collaborated with international biggies such as Pottery Barn and Christian Louboutin to name a few.

