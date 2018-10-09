Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunts red lips like never before in this Sabyasachi collection—Pics, video

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the go-to man for most of the Bollywood A-listers. His wedding attire for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hogged the maximum eyeballs, after which every bride wanted to look like the actress.
Owning a Sabyasachi bridal lehengas is almost every bride's dream as his craftsmanship is beyond perfect. The designer has now ventured into cosmetics as well. He has curated a festive makeup range for L'Oréal Paris and none other than the very beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned his muse.
Sabya unveiled the limited edition cosmetic range on Instagram and Aishwarya's bold red lipstick will haunt for days, we bet! The collection looks like a must-have for all makeup enthusiasts. While you wanna check out the lip shades and other makeup essentials, Ash's Greek goddess looks will leave you smitten!
Also, do not miss the beautiful, flowy Sabya saree which complements former beauty queen totally.
Presenting the limited edition trousseau collection by L'Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi. At a store near you. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
A journey that started in Calcutta and ended in Paris. To create and curate a range of classic and timeless makeup. From shoot to launch, we have created more than just a collection. We have created a collaboration that I am proud to be a part of. L'Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
How does one wear a red mouth effectively? While there are many routes that one can take, let’s do it the French way- wear a strong mouth with a sense of casual whimsy. Carefree hair, careless clothing and a little bit of sunshine create an unforgettable beauty story. For the woman who has a certain je ne sais quoi about her. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #LincolnRose #Shade213 Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
For my maiden collaboration with L'Oréal, the festive collection had to kick off with a saree. I believe in things which are classic, timeless and hence, worthy of investment. Things and experiences that can be used again and again. A winged liner, a strong red mouth, wind-swept hair and a chic modern saree creates an iconic fashion statement this festive season. To be worn every single day. Because every day should be a celebration. Of yourself! #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #PureRouge #Shade266 Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
Sabyasachi is known for his trademark lehengas and men's clothing as well. Over past few years, he has become the most sought-after fashion designers in our country. He has several times collaborated with international biggies such as Pottery Barn and Christian Louboutin to name a few.
Tell us what do you think about his latest collections?