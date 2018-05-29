Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps a check on Abhishek's Twitter; prepares Broccoli salad for hubby—See pic

New Delhi: The power couple of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's super chemistry often grabs the eyeballs. Recently, hubby dearest took to Twitter and expressed his dislike for Broccoli, which otherwise is considered to be a healthy food item.

And guess what? Wifey Aishwarya served him a Broccoli salad. Cute, isn't it? Well, Bachchan junior wrote: “Talk about #MurphysLaw Guess the Mrs. read my last post.”

Talk about #MurphysLaw

Guess the Mrs. read my last post. pic.twitter.com/sj7YXpVqO3 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

His earlier tweet about the green vegetable was, “Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY?? I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?!

Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??

.

.

.

I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?! https://t.co/RkMPGEooPM — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

Well, looks like Ash, who is not on Twitter likes to keep a check on what hubby posts. Aww!

The gorgeous beauty recently joined Instagram ahead of her Cannes 2018 appearance. Within days of her joining the social media platform, Aishwarya has garnered over 3.2 million followers.

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in 'Fanne Khan', a film which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Besides she will be seen in a thriller remake reportedly. Abhishek is currently busy with Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan' which stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

The film is hitting the screens on September 7, 2018.