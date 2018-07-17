हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a fairytale princess in latest Instagram pics—See inside

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Fanney Khan'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a fairytale princess in latest Instagram pics—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It took her many years to join the social media bandwagon, but now that she is there, the light-eyed beauty is making the most of it. Yes! It is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that we are talking about. She recently joined Instagram and her fans couldn't be happier.

Ash, who is currently in Paris for a watch brand she endorses took to the photo-sharing site and shared some of her best clicks. She captioned the pictures: "The beautiful Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental..for Longines."

The beautiful Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental..for Longines

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Isn't looking straight out from a fairytale? Well, she rocks the attire and the gown is making her look nothing less than a beautiful princess. In fact, the pictures have been taken from such great angles that it needs a special mention as well.

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Fanney Khan' starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The trailer of the film created the right kind of buzz among the fans and Ash will be seen in a rockstar avatar. Her look in the movie has been the talk of the town as she is seen sporting red hair colour streaks.

The film is hitting the screens on August 3, 2018. It is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous!.

Beside 'Fanney Khan', Ash has not disclosed her next projects as yet.

 

 

 

Tags:
Aishwarya RaiAishwaryaAishwarya Rai Bachchanashaishwarya picsInstagram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close