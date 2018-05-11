Aishwarya Rai Bachchan officially joins Instagram! Check her account

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most beautiful women on earth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally made her stunning debut on Instagram. The Cannes regular has headed for the French Riviera and will be walking the red carpet for the cosmetic brand she endorses.

Aishwarya has always remained away from the social media craze but has now finally joined Instagram.

Check out the screen grab of her account:

She will be walking the Cannes red carpet on May 12, 2018, and ahead of her smashing appearance, the actress decided to treat her fans with this fun news. We are sure her Instagram account is going to have an ocean of fan following.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif too had kept away from the social media buzz but after she joined Instagram last year in April, the actress has liked the platform a lot. She regularly posts pictures and videos, keeping her fan army happy. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing site.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor,, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat too will be gracing the festival.