Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays tribute to ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, shares throwback photos

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid her tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and shared that she too had the opportunity of meeting late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The actress took to Instagram and posted several pictures with the former Prime Minister where both can be seen sharing some good laugh. She captioned the photo as, "Respect, Rest In Peace."

__Respect __Rest In Peace__ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

The photo is believed to have been clicked in 2000. Aishwarya, who was only a few films old in the industry, is seen standing next to the former Prime Minister alongside late veteran actress Sridevi.

Earlier, many others B-town celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Lata Mangeshkar, to name a few, paid their last respect to Vajpayee and addressed him as the gem which the nation has lost.

Vajpayee, the 10th prime minister of India, breathed his last on August 16. The 93-year-old died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was cremated on August 17 with full state honour at Smriti Sthal in New Delhi.

He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004 and was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.