हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for her late father on his birth anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for her late father on his birth anniversary.

The actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to our Dearest Guardian Angel and Darling Daddy- AjjaLOVE YOU ETERNALLY Thank you Alllllllll our well-wishers world over for your Love, Prayers and wishes. God Bless your kind heartsLove from Mom, Aaradhya n Me always.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Recently, the Bachchans hosted a grand birthday bash for Aaradhya where almost all the star kids were invited.

Meanwhile, several B-Towners were seen on the Lux Golden Rose Awards red carpet. From Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Isabelle Kaif to Chitrangda Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter and Akshay Kumar—all came to make it a starry night!

Tags:
Aishwarya Railux golden roseMadhuri Dixit NeneAishwaryaKarisma KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanKajolAlia Bhatt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close