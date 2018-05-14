हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spells magic at Cannes on day 2 — See pics

After slaying the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2018 in a dramatic purple butterfly gown with a 20-foot long train, Aishwarya made another gorgeous appearance in a shimmery ice-hued gown in her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Aishwarya wore a shimmery, off-shouldered Rami Kadi couture gown which she teamed with jewels by Boucheron. As per a Hindustan Times report, more than 20,000 Swarovski stones have been carefully crafted in this Rami Kadi outfit worn by the Indian diva. The sweeping, embellished train of the outfit made it all the more ready for its red carpet close-up.

On Sunday, Aishwarya had sported sleek straight hair on the red carpet. But this time, She had her long tresses tied into a stylish Samurai-style knot-bun.

The Indian diva, who recently joined Instagram, was seen with her daughter Aaradhya, who was also decked up in a similar knee-length dress. 

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second Cannes red carpet appearance here:

 

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY____Happiest Mama in the World _

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

__

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

In the meantime, actors like Sonam Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dhanush and Neena Gupta are also at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Sonam will walk the red carpet on Monday and Tuesday.

