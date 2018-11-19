हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a blood-red shimmering gown, thanks media for covering Aaradhya's birthday—Watch

The doting mommy even asked if the press got their share of the cake.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a blood-red shimmering gown, thanks media for covering Aaradhya&#039;s birthday—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The recently held Lux Golden Rose Awards saw a beeline of B-Town beauties making heads turn. The who's who of the Hindi film industry attended the awards night and were dressed to impress!

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a red shimmering gown. She shared her pictures on social media and several fan clubs too posted the pictures from the night. A fan page posted a video where Ash can be seen thanking the media for coming and covering daughter Aaradhya's birthday.

Watch it here:

The doting mommy even asked if the press got their share of cake.

Recently, the Bachchans hosted a grand birthday bash for Aaradhya where almost all the star kids were invited.

Meanwhile, several B-Towners were seen on the Lux Golden Rose Awards red carpet. From Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Isabelle Kaif to Chitrangda Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter and Akshay Kumar—all came to make it a starry night!

Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwaryaLux Golden Rose AwardsAaradhya BachchanAaradhya birthday

