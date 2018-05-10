Wowza! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her Instagram debut on this day

New Delhi: Many B-Towners are avid social media users and keep their fans happy by sharing regular updates about them. But then, there are a few who like to stay away from all the buzz happening on the internet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such hugely popular star who has several fan pages on social media, as she herself has not joined any platform.

But now things are likely to change. Yes! According to a report in DNA, the actress, who has always kept away from the social media craze is all set to make her smashing Instagram debut. The report quotes a source and states that the actress will be making her foray into the world of social media just a day ahead of Cannes 2018 red carpet appearance.

Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet on May 12, 2018, which means that she will take the Instagram by storm on May 11, reportedly.

The DNA report mentions that it took a lot of convincing on part of her team and industry friends to finally get a nod from Ash about her social media debut. But now that she is likely to join the photo-sharing site, we can't even imagine how much her fans are going to be happy with the news.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif too had kept away from the social media buzz but after she joined Instagram last year in April, the actress has liked the platform a lot. She regularly posts pictures and videos, keeping her fan army happy.

The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing site.