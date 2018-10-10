Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked out of film to oppose sexual harassment, says she don't want to work with woman-beater

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Flora Saini

The 'Stree' actress has expressed her gratitude to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her support. 

New Delhi: Actress Flora Saini, who was recently seen on the big screen in 'Stree', on Monday came out and shared her own 'MeToo' story. The actress revealed how she was physically and sexually assaulted and harassed at the hands of producer Gaurang Doshi, who she was dating then.

In an exclusive chat with a portal, Flora revealed another surprising detail. She said that while no one else came out in her support, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who not only supported her but also walked out of a film, to be produced by Gaurang, to oppose sexual harassment. 

She said that Aishwarya's decision to quit the project meant a lot for the budding actress. 

Talking about what took her so long to make these revelations about Gaurang, Flora said that she was subjected to victim shaming and threatening. She added that after she spoke against the producer, she was out of work for some time.

On Monday, Flora shared pictures of her bruised face, with a broken jaw, which she suffered after her then alleged producer boyfriend Gaurang assaulted her. She also shared a lengthy post on the same. 

Flora was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree' in which she played the titular role. 

