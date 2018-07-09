हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pic with mom Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya brings three generations together

On the work front, Aish will next be seen in 'Fanney Khan' along with actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s pic with mom Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya brings three generations together
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves us awe-struck each time she posts a picture on social media. Aish recently made her Instagram debut and made her fans elated. The stunning beauty has an ocean of fan-following and her latest picture with her mom Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya has been winning hearts. 

The picture brings three generations together in one frame and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off it! 

Check out Aishwarya's latest Instagram post right here:

The actress also shared other photos from her holiday spree in Paris. 

Check these ones out:

On the work front, Aish will next be seen in 'Fanney Khan' along with actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The trailer of the film has been recently released and it has created quite a buzz. People are left excited and just can't wait for the film to hit the theatres.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

The film which is slated to release on August 3 also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anaitha Nair and Pihu Sand in supporting roles. 

‘Fanney Khan’ will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor sharing screen space after 18 years. But they aren’t romantically paired opposite each other. 
Aishwarya and Anil have worked in Subhash Ghai's Taal in 1999 and Satish Kaushik's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in 2000.

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanAaradhya BachchanAishwarya Rai mom

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close