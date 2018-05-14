Aishwarya's pics, video with Aaradhya will drive away your Monday blues - Watch

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for over a decade now, recently dazzled at the event. She was in the city with six-year-old daughter Aaradhya, and her Instagram posts prove that she is a doting mother.

The mommy-daughter duo had tremendous fun at the French Riviera and their pics will drive away your Monday blues.

Check out the images below:

Circle of Life A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY Happiest Mama in the World A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT @helenmirren A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

Aishwarya, who is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of megastars Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, gave birth to Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek, who has been on social media for quite a few years now, introduced his wife Aishwarya to his followers in the virtual world.

He posted: "#throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on #instagram too @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys. #MrsB (sic)."

The former Miss World decided to join Instagram to connect with her fans.

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well-wishers who have been hiving her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them," a press release from the actor's PR team stated.

(With PTI inputs)