Aishwarya Rai reminisces 'roka' with Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recounted how her 'roka' ceremony with husband Abhishek Bachchan happened "really suddenly" after he proposed.

With over a decade of marital bliss, Abhishek and Aishwarya are parents to a daughter named Aaradhya.

In an upcoming episode of celebrity chat show "Famously Filmfare Season 2", Aishwarya spoke about the proposal and 'roka' ceremony, read a statement.

Reminiscing the moment, she said: "He proposed, which was amazing! And it happened like really suddenly."

"I didn't even know there's something called a 'roka' ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don't know what a 'roka' is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; 'we are coming'. And we were like, okay. And I'm like, dad? He was like; it will take him one more day (to come).

"Abhishek was like 'we are all coming and I can't stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place'. I'm like, 'Oh my God!' So, this 'roka' is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town."

Speaking about that moment when it all changed suddenly for her, Aishwarya said: "Mum is here, we are here. They've all arrived home, they are emotional and all. I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's happening.' Then it's like, 'come on, let's go home'. I'm like, 'Mom, okay... is this...is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?'

"And AB is like, just come home. Then we go home, and I'm sitting in Jalsa (Bachchans' residence). The whole town has arrived, visited us that night. There is this full-on party going on in Jalsa and I'm like, Okay, so now this is happening.' AB was like yeah. You have no idea what is going to hit you further. I'm like, 'Okay!' It's just like on. Yeah, so it was quite a whirlwind."

The conversation will air on COLORS Infinity or Voot on Sunday.