Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya receives Meryl Streep Award with daughter, mother in tow

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied to the event by her daughter Aaradhya and mother.

Aishwarya receives Meryl Streep Award with daughter, mother in tow
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Washington: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards here.

She was accompanied to the event by her daughter Aaradhya and mother.

The former beauty queen on Sunday took to Instagram to thank her fans for their beloved wishes.

She wrote: "A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers from India and all around the world, for being my inspiration and strength. God bless and all my love."

She also posted a few pictures in which she can be seen holding a trophy in her hand and her daughter and mother beside her.

The 'Fanney Khan' actress also penned a message for 6-year-old Aaradhya.

"You my Aaradhya complete me. Divine, blissful and eternal love," Aishwarya captioned the photograph of her daughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You my Aaradhya complete me Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Apart from Aishwarya, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar received the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and 'Dhadak' star Janhvi Kapoor was also honoured with the WIFT Emerald Award.

In photographs from the event, Janhvi, daughter of late acting icon Sridevi, is seen exchanging pleasantries with Aishwarya.

WIFT honours the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood.

