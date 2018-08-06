हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn apologises for missing lyricist's name from 'Helicopter Eela' trailer

The trailer was launched on Kajol's 44th birthday on Sunday and Ajay took to Twitter to apologise for missing out on Swanand Kirkire's name. 

Ajay Devgn apologises for missing lyricist&#039;s name from &#039;Helicopter Eela&#039; trailer

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is co-producing "Helicopter Eela" starring his wife and actress Kajol, has apologised for accidentally missing out the lyricist's name from the film's trailer.

"We accidentally missed out Swanand Kirkire's name as a lyricist from 'Helicopter Eela' trailer. Apologies, rectifying it," Ajay tweeted. 

"We accidentally missed out Swanand Kirkire's name as a lyricist from 'Helicopter Eela' trailer. Apologies, rectifying it," Ajay tweeted. 

To which, Kirkire replied, "Thank you sir! Very graceful on your part."

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, "Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

