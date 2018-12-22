Ajay Devgn appeals people to give up on plastic

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has appealed to the people to help recycle plastic as it will help in combating pollution.

"There are five trillion pieces of plastic in our oceans. That is five followed by 12 zeroes. It`s enough to circle the Earth over 400 times. Beat plastic pollution. Recycle plastic," the 'Singham' actor tweeted on Saturday.

In the past also, Ajay had shown his eco-friendly side. According to reports, Ajay invested in a state-of-the-art solar park in Gujarat in the year 2013 to help the cause.

Plastic pollution is considered as one of the biggest challenges humanity is facing these days.

Earlier this year, Ajay along with Kajol had put their weight behind Maharashtra government's initiative to ban plastic. The power couple of B-Town attended an exhibition that was held to make people aware about the hazards of using non-eco-friendly products.

As per reports, the couple also shot for public service campaign earlier this month that will highlight the harmful effects of plastic on the environment.