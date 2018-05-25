Ajay Devgn introduces 'silent' Kajol, daughter Nysa says statue to mommy - Watch

Mumbai: Opposite poles attract and rightly so. Among Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the former is quieter while the latter is known for being a chatterbox. But surprisingly, Ajay came across 'silent' Kajol and even introduced her to us.

Yes, that's right. Ajay took to his Twitter page to share a video that shows Kajol standing next to her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Junior Kajol aka Nysa stood in the middle, looked at her mother and the wax idol, called out statute and left the spot.

Check out the cute video here that gives us family goals.

Meet the silent Kajol pic.twitter.com/6LH0DWPJWD — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 24, 2018

Kajol walked the red carpet with her Nysa for the first time to unveil the statue.

She took to Twitter to share an image with her lovely daughter.

My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time ..... pic.twitter.com/P16AZJCPUJ — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) 24 May 2018

The super talented actress even took a selfie with the statute and displayed her wit while sharing the photo on Twitter.

See the caption here:

Always been a Kajol fan pic.twitter.com/uwf4YMarjf — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) 24 May 2018

Kajol, who made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, gave a western touch to her sari and looked glamorous and sophisticated at the event. Her daughter looked chic in a black dress. The mother-daughter duo was twinning in black.

Mrs Devgn has delivered a number of super-hits and her chemistry with co-star Shah Rukh Khan has created magic on the silver-screen.

She has been a part of blockbuster films such as Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name is Khan.

She will be seen next in Pradeep Sarkar's Eela (tentative title) which will hit the theatres on September 14.

Kajol married Ajay on 24 February 1999. They also have a son named Yug.

(With IANS inputs)