close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ajay Devgn mum on patch-up reports between Karan Johar and Kajol

Actor Ajay Devgn today chose not to comment on the reports of his wife Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar rekindling their friendship.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:21
Ajay Devgn mum on patch-up reports between Karan Johar and Kajol

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn today chose not to comment on the reports of his wife Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar rekindling their friendship.

In his autobiography, Karan had said that his nearly 25-year-long friendship with Kajol ended prior to the release of his and Ajay's films "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Shivaay".

Recently, however, there were reports that the duo might have buried their hatchet.
When asked about the same, Ajay told PTI, "I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So this is something very personal I really wouldn't like to talk about it. I've maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life."

The actor's next on-screen outing will be "Baadshaho" which comes after his last year's release, "Shivaay".

Kajol's latest film, "VIP 2" released recently but Ajay says he is yet to watch the movie as he is occupied with "Baadshaho".

"I haven't seen that film yet. I think I'll watch it once my film releases as I am completely caught up with this."
"But Kajol and I don't discuss work, we talk about other things. There is no time for work. When I go home, I completely switch off from my work," he added.

"Baadshaho" is scheduled to release on September 1.

TAGS

Ajay DevgnKajolKaran JoharKajol karan patch upAjay Devgn mom

From Zee News

&#039;Baahubali&#039; steered its way through many problems: Producer Shobu
Regional

'Baahubali' steered its way through many problems...

Jacqueline Fernandez confirms working with Salman Khan in &#039;Race 3&#039;
Movies

Jacqueline Fernandez confirms working with Salman Khan in...

Rishi Kapoor has no plans to return to direction
People

Rishi Kapoor has no plans to return to direction

Anushka Sharma&#039;s &#039;Kajra Re&#039; will remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s iconic dance—WATCH
People

Anushka Sharma's 'Kajra Re' will remind you...

Sushant Singh Rajput praises Jackky Bhagnani&#039;s &#039;Carbon&#039;
Movies

Sushant Singh Rajput praises Jackky Bhagnani's 'C...

Scarlett Johansson spotted with new tattoo
People

Scarlett Johansson spotted with new tattoo

Ganesh aarti sung by Sanjay Dutt will be a hit, says Omung Kumar
People

Ganesh aarti sung by Sanjay Dutt will be a hit, says Omung...

Triple talaq judgement a victory for brave Muslim women: Shabana Azmi
People

Triple talaq judgement a victory for brave Muslim women: Sh...

&#039;Naagin&#039; Mouni Roy in Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 11&#039;?
Television

'Naagin' Mouni Roy in Salman Khan's 'Bi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video