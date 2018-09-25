Ajay Devgn reveals why he shared Kajol's number and the reason will make you say 'what?'

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn may be best known for his intense and hard-hitting performances on screen, but the actor is nothing like characters he essays on the reel. The ultimate action-superstar of Bollywood is a prankster to the core and is known for pulling pranks on his co-stars while shooting.

His fans on social media were lest perplexed when he ended up sharing his wife's number. Ajay wrote: "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 98**1233**. (sic)."

Soon after Ajay posted the number, it went viral. Ajay and his wife started trending on social media and Twitterati went berserk! People wondered if Ajay's account was hacked or he had mistakenly shared her number. But naughty Devgn revealed that it was indeed a prnak.

Explaining why he shared Kajol's number, Ajay wrote: "Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. @KajolAtUN (sic)."

Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. @KajolAtUN https://t.co/SpQzsfhlAB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 24 September 2018

Well, we have no idea how Kajol would have reacted but the duo definitely is one of Bollywood's best couples. Kajol married Ajay on 24 February 1999. They also have a son named Yug.

On the work front, Kajol is looking forward to the release of Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela which is slated to release on October 12, 2018, while Ajay is gearing up for Total Dhamaal. The powerhouse of talent has a number of plump projects in his kitty and the list includes - De De Pyaar De, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biopic on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Chanakya and a film with Ranbir Kapoor.