Ajay Devgn shares adorable pic with wifey Kajol on public demand!

New Delhi: Bollywood power pack performer Ajay Devgn has an impressive filmography to his credit. The actor, who recently accompanied wife Kajol at the trailer of her upcoming film 'Helicopter Eela' posted a picture on Instagram from the same event.

Kajol and Ajay look adorable in the picture. He captioned it as “By Popular Demand.”

The actress will be seen playing a mother in 'Helicopter Eela' which is helmed by maverick filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Kajol will be seen portraying the role of a single mom who is also an aspiring singer. The film is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi.

It features Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia to name a few. Helicopter Eela will be Kajol's next Hindi film after 'Dilwale' which released in 2015. The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

It has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.