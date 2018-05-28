Ajay Devgn' son Yug's fitness video would give Bollywood hunks a run for their money—Watch

New Delhi: Taking the fitness challenge forward, Bollywood's 'Singham' Ajay Devgn on Monday shared a fitness video of his son Yug Devgn on his Twitter handle. The video features Yug showcasing various fitness activities which will definitely surprise you.

Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "Yug Devgan challenges Young India for #HumFitTohIndiaFit Fitness Challenge.@narendramodi @Ra_THORe."

It is unbelievable how a six-year-old summersaults and shows off his moves without any qualms. If you have failed to notice, the little one already has abs.

The fitness challenge initiated by the I&B Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had gone viral on social media. Public figures from all walks of life took the challenge and posted their videos on social media.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'Raid' directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and written by Ritesh Shah, performed extremely well at the Box office. The film features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles and is reportedly inspired by the real-life I-T raids that were conducted by the officers of the Indian Revenue Service in the 1980s. The film minted over Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Ajay now has a film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline which will reportedly be directed by 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki' director Luv Ranjan.

Note: The fitness activities were performed under the supervision of a trained expert.