Ajay Devgn's mom and mother-in-law Tanuja rushed to the same hospital
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 13:06
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
New Delhi: Bollywood's intense looking actor Ajay Devgn's mother Veena was recently complained of chest congestion, according to Pinkvilla.com. The report mentions that both Ajay's mother and mom-in-law Tanuja were coincidentally admitted to the same hospital.
The report credits the news to a popular daily and mentions that Kajol's mother Tanuja was admitted a few days back due to fluctuating diabetes. Now, Ajay visits his ailing mom during the night in between his shoots whereas Kajol keeps by her side during the day.
Both Tanuja and Veena are in the same ward, reportedly.
Here's wishing a speedy recovery to both!
