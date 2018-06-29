हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta engagement: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, many more attend ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived together. The lovely couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs. 

Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor graced the engagement function of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, here.

After a Goa vacation with boyfriend Nick Jonas, Priyanka attended the ceremony at Antilia here on Thursday night. The Bharat star looked stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani lilac saree with lace.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived together. The lovely couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs. While the actor chose a black designer suit, Gauri was in a black and silver metallic embroidered Anarkali by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also graced the ceremony.

Ranbir looked dapper in black and white striped kurta with black pyjama and white Nehru jacket, on the other hand Alia shined in a Manish Malhotra's pink saree.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Indian former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar also graced the ceremony.

Daughter of Russell Mehta, and bride to be Shloka looked elegant in an Anamika Khanna ensemble for her Mehendi and engagement function.

Isha Ambani, who recently returned to the city after her Stanford graduation, kept it simple and classy for her twin brother's function. The Ambani heiress is also set to tie the knot with beau Anand Piramal.

