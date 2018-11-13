हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Haasan files case over leaked private pictures

The pictures of the budding actress in inner-wear have come as a shock to everyone. 

New Delhi: Akshara Haasan, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in 2015 released 'Shamitabh', became the latest victim of cybercrime after some of her intimate photos found their way to the internet.

The pictures of the budding actress in inner-wear have come as a shock to everyone. 

On Sunday, Akshara approached the police registered a complaint against an unknown person for allegedly leaking her photos on the internet. The police said they have formed a team that specialises in tracking cybercrime and are trying to locate the accused.

Calling the incident 'deeply unfortunate', the actress tweeted, "It's particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #metoo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive perverse pleasure that appeals only to them."

Akshara also confirmed in her tweet that the photos were not morphed. "Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the internet. Who did this, or why, is not known to me yet? But what I do know that it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind's enjoyment. And each time someone shares it with eye-catching deadlines to draw more traction, it scars me deeper and adds to everyone's participation in my harassment and helplessness."

She further tweeted that she has reached out to the Mumbai Police and Cyber cell to get to the bottom of it. 

Akshara Haasan, who was last seen in Ajith's Viswasam in 2017, is currently working on a project alongside Vikram, produced by her father's Kamala Haasan's banner, Raaj Kamal Films.

