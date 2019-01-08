हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh party hard with Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar at 'Simmba' success bash—See pic

The movie smoothly sailed through Rs 150 crore and is nearing the mammoth Rs 200 crore mark.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh party hard with Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar at &#039;Simmba&#039; success bash—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood biggies Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar had a fab time at the recent 'Simmba' success bash. And guess what? These awesome celebs decided to pose for a quick picture, giving a visual treat to their crazy fans.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared the iconic picture. He wrote in the caption: “Singham Simmba Sooryavanshi...Coming...Should I tell you Something that you don’t know????”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Singham Simmba Sooryavanshi...Coming...Should I tell you Something that you don’t know???

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

Well, it's not every day that you get to see these power celebrities together in one frame. The success of 'Simmba' was celebrated last night in Mumbai and several inside videos and pictures have flooded the internet.

'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty will next helm 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and the fans got a glimpse of it in the climax of the former film.

The movie smoothly sailed through Rs 150 crore and is nearing the mammoth Rs 200 crore mark. has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

 

