Fake video shows Akshay Kumar speaking against Tanushree Dutta, actor files complaint

The actor has filed a complaint against a 'fake' video which showed him speaking against Tanushree Dutta.  

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy on Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, actor Akshay Kumar has filed a cyber police complaint at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) alleging that an old video featuring him has been edited and shared on the Youtube. 

As per Akshay, the video, which had his interview about another actress, has been morphed to make it look like the 'Khiladi' actor is expressing his views on actress Tanushree Dutta. After being brough to his notice, the actor has approached the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police and has asked them to nab the culprit behind it. 

The Hindustan Times quoted a police officer saying, "The narrative of the video was edited in a way that it looks like Akshay is expressing his views on the Dutta-Patekar controversy, which he never did. We tried to search the video on YouTube, but could not get it; probably it was blocked or removed. We have asked him to produce a copy of the video. The inquiry is going on."

As per the report, the police officer cited that the culprit would be punished under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. 

Akshay is currently shooting for 'Housefull 4' which also stars Nana Patekar. Interestingly, Akshay has not yet commented on anything on the allegations levelled by Tanushree on Nana Patekar. 

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actress has questioned Akshay's decision to continue making films with Patekar while adding that there's 'no hope for any movement to happen if big stars' do not boycott actors like Nana Patekar.

